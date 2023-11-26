Terry Venables dies at 80: Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville and Gareth Southgate lead tributes to ex-England manager and 'most innovative coach', along with former clubs Barcelona, Tottenham and Chelsea

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Gary Neville have led the tributes to ex-England manager Terry Venables following his death on Saturday – along with his former clubs Tottenham, Chelsea and Barcelona.

Venables' family announced the news of his passing in a statement on Sunday, saying the 80-year-old had been suffering with a "long illness".

"Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died," Lineker, who played under Venables at Barcelona and Tottenham, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He'll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry."

Shearer, who was top scorer for England under Venables at Euro 96, wrote on X: "Extremely sad news the great Terry Venables has passed away. RIP Boss, I owe you so much. You were amazing."

And Neville called him "the most technically gifted British coach we've ever produced" in a long post.

"So sorry to hear the news of my very first England coach, Terry Venables. A man who gave me a chance to play for my country and became without a shadow of doubt my number one England coach in my whole career," the former Manchester United and England right-back wrote.

"There were three things that were important to me about Venables. The first is when we hear people that play for Pep Guardiola now say that he can call the outcome of a game in training a few days before the match arrives, Terry Venables had that very same capability, he'd come through the Barcelona system."

Neville went on to praise Venables' tactical flexibility and his ability to handle the big characters in the dressing room.

"I sit here today thinking back to my special times with Terry and can say he is without doubt the most technically gifted British coach we’ve ever produced," he wrote.

In a post on England's official X account, the Three Lions said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Venables at the age of 80. Having won two senior caps as a player, Terry went onto manage the Three Lions between 1994 and 1996 - proudly leading us to the semi-finals of Euro 96. Our thoughts and condolences are with Terry’s family, friends and former clubs."

And current England manager Gareth Southgate, who played under Venables at Euro 96, called his former boss "a brilliant man, who made people feel special".

Meanwhile, Tottenham held a minute's applause ahead of their Premier League clash at home to Aston Villa on Sunday and displayed their former manager's image on the big screen before kick-off.

"The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables," Spurs said.

"Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa. Rest in peace, Terry."

Barcelona also paid tribute to the man affectionately known as 'El Tel' during his time in Spain, when he led the Catalan club to La Liga.

"FC Barcelona deeply regrets the passing of Terry Venables, who managed Barça from 1984 to 1987," they wrote. "Our condolences to his loved ones. Rest in peace."

Chelsea, where Venables started out as a player in the 1960s, wrote: "Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue, Terry Venables, aged 80.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Terry."

And QPR, where Venables spent five years as a player and another four as manager, wrote: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of former QPR player and manager Terry Venables. All our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly sad time. May he rest in peace."

