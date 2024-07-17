The best fitness trackers you NEED for pre-season have been heavily reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day has come at just the right time for footballers entering pre-season - these fitness trackers might make all that running slightly more stomachable

Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 10, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Ah, pre-season. That time of year no footballer enjoys but a period that is absolutely essential for anyone looking for a successful season. Skive off the fitness, and it's inevitable you'll pay for it in the latter stages of a gruelling campaign.

It's fortunate, then, that some of the best fitness trackers have been discounted for Amazon Prime Day, with some absolute bargains to be taken advantage of. Whether it's your running you want to take note of, your calorie expenditure on difficult training days or you simply want to ensure the quality of your sleep is as high as possible, then we've got you covered. 

Whoop 4.0 with 12-month subscriptionWas £229Now £189

Whoop 4.0 with 12-month subscription Was £229 Now £189

With the ability to track a whole range of data, such as heart rate, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, blood oxygen levels, daily activity and sleep, Whoop provides you with a plethora of information to ensure you don't leave a stone unturned for the new season. Both Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo use Whoop - if it's good enough for them, then we're sure it's good enough for you. 

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS SmartwatchWas £159.99Now £109.99

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Smartwatch Was £159.99 Now £109.99

A fantastic option for those looking to run plenty this summer, the Garmin smartwatch monitors heart rate at the wrist while also using GPS to track how far, how fast and where exactly it is you've run. This will enable you to track how much faster you're getting over the coming weeks, as well as what you need to improve. It won't be glamorous, but it will be necessary. 

Fitbit Charge 6Was £139.99Now £103.55

Fitbit Charge 6 Was £139.99 Now £103.55

Offering somewhat of a mix between the two aforementioned trackers, the Fitbit Charge 6 has both GPS, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. This means running and all that other data can be kept in one place, though it's slighty more difficult to use and can be fiddly obtaining the information. Still, it's a great product for a cheap price this Amazon Prime Day. 

