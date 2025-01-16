'The biggest fine in the history of the Bundesliga': Striker rages with incredible rant after thrashing in Germany

Hoffenheim have endured a difficult 2024/25 season so far, sitting precariously in 16th place in the Bundesliga, just three points above the relegation zone.

It’s a significant drop off for a club that finished seventh last season and had aspirations of qualification for European competitions this term. Things have not, it’s safe to say, gone to plan.

Die Kraichgauer have lost three Bundesliga matches in a row, the most recent of which was a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich. And that result sparked a remarkable post-match rant from long-serving striker Andrej Kramaric.

'This is the picture of the whole season'

Andrej Kramaric is not happy with the situation at Hoffenheim

Clearly angered by his side’s plight, the Croatia international hinted at bigger issues than poor form and suggested he would be even more transparent should relegation become a genuine possibility.

“I don’t even want to talk about the game because for me it was clear that this was going to happen,” he told ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt. “This is the picture of the whole season, this is one big s**t season, I want to be honest.

“I’m still soft because if I want to say the truth and some things which are on my mind about the club and the situation, I will get the biggest punishment in the history of the Bundesliga.

“We invest so much money for nothing, and there’s no point to talk about today’s game. I just want to talk about the current situation because it’s dangerous that we could be relegated with good players.

“Thanks to the fans, who supported us from the beginning of the season. They understand everything that is happening and that we are going through a really hard phase.

“It’s the first time in my life, in my football career that I feel like this because I feel a big s**t in the club. If nobody’s going to change this I will try to change this. When I start to talk everybody’s going to listen.

“You can feel my voice. The people from Zuzenhausen, Sinsheim and all around Germany who are supporting Hoffenheim… I think the fans understand what is happening, it’s not an unlucky moment.”

Hoffenheim appointed Austrian Christian Ilzer as their new manager in November, but he has been unable to turn things around, winning just one of 10 games so far. If the bad results continue, keep a close eye on Kramaric’s post-match interviews.