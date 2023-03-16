'The hardest position to pick': England boss Gareth Southgate explains tough squad decision

England (opens in new tab) manager Gareth Southgate has opened up about what he feels is "the hardest position to pick" after naming his latest Three Lions squad.

Southgate unveiled his 25-man selection for England's first two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine next week, and there are a few notable absentees.

But while Raheem Sterling, for example, misses out due to doubts over his fitness – Southgate confirmed (opens in new tab) that he would have included the Chelsea (opens in new tab) forward otherwise – the simple fact of stiff competition has necessitated some big calls elsewhere, namely in the right-back department.

Asked by reporters about the omission of Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s Ben White and Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s Trent Alexander-Arnold – both of whom were included in England's 2022 World Cup squad – Southgate explained (opens in new tab):

"With Ben and Trent, we have three boys in at right full-back and we have got them just ahead of those two. We're blessed in that position with depth of talent; it is the hardest position to pick."

Kieran Trippier has made the cut again, as has Kyle Walker – despite currently being investigated by police after allegedly indecently exposing himself at a bar earlier this month – while Reece James returns to the fold after missing the World Cup through injury.

Meanwhile, Ivan Toney could make his international debut after being called up for the second time – although the Brentford (opens in new tab) striker faces a potential ban having accepted numerous breaches of FA betting rules – and Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) centre-back Marc Guehi is back in the squad.

England play Italy in Naples next Thursday, before hosting Ukraine at Wembley three days later.

North Macedonia and Malta complete Group C of qualifying for next year's Euros in Germany.