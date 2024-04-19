'The way they wanted to do things was in a very wrong way': Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino not happy with his players' actions

By Ryan Dabbs
Chelsea players angered Mauricio Pochettino with the way they acted against Everton on Monday

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during the Carabao Cup final
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has highlighted his annoyance at one particular situation, suggesting discussions were needed following "wrong" actions. 

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday, Pochettino addressed the argument his players had over a penalty awarded during their 6-0 victory over Everton on Monday. 

