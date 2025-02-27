‘There are a few reasons why Mohamed Salah might not win the Ballon d'Or - the voting process definitely takes that into account, so that may work against his chances’: Liverpool great John Aldridge on what’s holding Salah back from glory
Aldridge believes Anfield’s current goal machine is in a league of his own right now, but still worries he won’t be recognised for his efforts
John Aldridge knows a thing or two about scoring goals in front of Anfield’s Kop End.
The former striker scored 63 goals in 104 Liverpool appearances, firing the Reds to one league title and one FA Cup during his three-year spell at the club between 1987 and 1989. Now he believes his former club’s current goal machine deserves to be individually recognised for his efforts this season.
Mohamed Salah has been red-hot for Arne Slot’s league leaders, scoring 25 goals as Liverpool have opened up a 13-point lead atop the Premier League table. Many are now calling for Salah to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.
"Liverpool star Mohamed Salah should definitely be among the favourites for the Ballon d’Or"
But while Aldridge believes Salah should be among the favourites to win the prize, Egypt’s lack of success on the international stage could hold him back.
“Mohamed Salah should definitely be among the favourites for the Ballon d’Or now,” Aldridge said on behalf of Betano. “My only fear is that, with all due respect to Egypt, that he’s not going to win big finals for his country. The voting process definitely takes that into account, so that may work against his chances.
“However, in terms of what Salah has done this season, the likes of Erling Haaland have done well, but Salah has been in a different bracket to them all – including Kylian Mbappe. Another fear is that if Real Madrid go and win the Champions League, they’ll end up giving it to him because that’s how it works!
“I think if Liverpool win the Premier League and do well in the Champions League, Salah has every chance of winning it. You just never know with the voting process though – they consider a lot of things.”
No African footballer has been crowned the world's best since George Weah from Liberia in 1995. Given Salah has been among the world's finest players for the best part of a decade now, it may be time to update that statistic.
Winning the Premier League may not be enough, however. Champions League glory could be the key.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
