'They’re idiots, well done Pep': Roy Keane praises Manchester City manager for dealing with 'absolute nuisance'

Roy Keane isn't one to shirk a bit of criticism for players, managers or even supporters in modern football, but the Manchester United legend actually commended Pep Guardiola for how he acted - while still finding a way to disapprove of an issue in the modern world.

In a video that came to light prior to Manchester City's game against Brentford on Tuesday evening, though reportedly actually took place last summer, Guardiola hit back at autograph hunters who were wanting him to sign memorabilia and merchandise in order to sell on for big money.

"Don't come again, I won't tell you again, I know your faces," Guardiola told the autograph hunters. Go to school and prepare yourself guys. You are young guys so don't be here, wasting time.

"What are your dreams? Tell me, what is it? Where do you dream my friend? Practice, f***ing hell, practice."

Roy Keane hails Pep Guardiola for handling 'idiots'

Guardiola hit back at autograph hunters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the incident on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, Keane agreed with Guardiola for delivering the lecture and refusing to sign any merchandise.

“Good on Pep Guardiola for lecturing the autograph hunters – they are an absolute nuisance," Keane said.

Keane agreed with how Guardiola acted (Image credit: Sky Sports/The Overlap)

"You see them everywhere and he’s dead right. Years ago, if you wanted a jersey or a photograph, there was an element of respect. There isn’t that respect now. Now there’s people waiting in the car parks.

"Also, is that his house? It’s awful if they know where people are living now. They’re idiots, well done Pep.”

