Thomas Frank issues ominous warning after Brentford move into play-off places

Head coach Thomas Frank says his in-form Brentford side have “another level to go to” after they moved into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 1-0 win against Fulham.

Bryan Mbeumo’s blistering first-half volley secured the points for the Bees, who also hit the woodwork three times in a one-sided West London derby.

Frank hailed the win as a “top, top performance” and “outstanding” but said he would have enjoyed it more with a more emphatic scoreline.

“It was certainly one of the best performances since I have been here, especially as we were playing a relegated Premier League side,” he said.

“I was pleased with how we outplayed them but most importantly how we outran them. I told the boys before that if we did that, we would win the game.”

He added: “Some of the football was magical, especially after a three-game week, so I have to thank my performance and medical staff as well as the players, whose attitude was outstanding.”

He paid tribute to his three-pronged attack of Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins, adding: “The BMW is still running fast, but to single any players out after a performance like that would be unfair.

“At times, I tried to stand back and admire the football but it would have been easier if we had got the second goal.

“Tonight I will watch it after a glass of wine and agree it was magical and at times, beautiful.

“We played with intelligence using different types of press and mixing up the way we moved the ball, but I know we have another level to go to.”

Scott Parker said Fulham’s third successive defeat was a combination of a breathtaking Bees display and his side being off par.

“They are a very, very good side and they will be right up there this year. Before the game I knew the challenge was going to be tough,” he said.

“We started well and hit the post, but then they get a goal from their first attack and for my team and the fans at the moment we are a little bit low. You can see there is little bit of a confidence issue here.

“Three weeks ago, we’d had four wins and everyone was saying how great things are. The team was flying and now three weeks later we have three losses.

“It’s disappointing and I take responsibility for that, but we need to stick together at times like this.”

Parker bemoaned the blame society where everyone needs a scapegoat, adding: “We live in a world where fingers are pointed and I understand it, but it’s my job to put that in perspective.

“It’s a mini blip and the way you get out of it is to fight. If we do that we still might lose, but ultimately what I do know is that nine times out of 10 you come through.

“But I’m not going to point a finger at any one of those players because in these moments, what gets you out of this slight blip is being all together.”

Parker is looking forward to the home game against Leeds, and added: “We have a big week ahead and the main thing will be to talk about togetherness.

“We lost a football match 1-0 and I didn’t see a team that folded, they played with passion, desire and commitment and I am more gutted than anyone, but we need to put it right on Saturday.”