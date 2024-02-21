Thomas Tuchel ready for SHOCK Premier League return after Bayern Munich exit: report

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Thomas Tuchel could be set for a return to the Premier League after Bayern Munich confirmed that the former Chelsea boss will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season.

Bayern announced on Wednesday morning that Tuchel - who replaced Julian Nagelsmann in March 2023 - will depart this summer, a year before the end of his contract, as part of a ‘sporting realignment’ at the club.

Tuchel led Bayern to last season’s Bundesliga title shortly after arriving at the club, but his side currently sit eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen after suffering back-to-back defeats, while they must overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie against Lazio if they are to progress in Europe.

Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 before parting company with the club in September 2022 after 19 months at Stamford Bridge, but could soon find himself back in English football.

West Ham fans show their frustration at manager David Moyes with a "Moyes Out" banner at Nottingham Forest in February 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to talkSPORT, West Ham United have identified Tuchel as a potential replacement for David Moyes. The Hammers boss is under pressure after failing to register a win so far in 2024, with away fans unveiling ‘Moyes Out’ banners during a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Moyes’ contract at the London Stadium expires at the end of the season and the report also lists Steve Cooper, Graham Potter and Julen Lopetegui as other potential options.

