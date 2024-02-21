Bayern Munich to part ways with Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is parting ways with the club at the end of the season, following a poor second season in the job.

Tuchel has had “good and fair discussions” with his employers, according to German journalist, Florian Plettenberg, but is going to be leaving at the end of the current term.

The German boss took over from Julian Nagelsmann towards the end of the 2022/23 season, following a wobble in the title race but was eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City before winning the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season. 2023/24 has been another tough campaign, with Bayern Munich off the pace in the league.

Bayer Leverkusen have led the Bundesliga all season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen have been the surprise frontrunners in the German top tier, running away at the top of the table under Xabi Alonso. Alonso, a former Bayern player himself, has been linked with Die Roten's top job himself.

Tuchel replaced his former player Nagelsmann in March 2023, following a break out of football after his dismissal from Chelsea. In west London, Tuchel won a second Champions League trophy for the Blues – becoming the first manager to have won the trophy after losing the previous final – while making two FA Cup finals and a League Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel was hugely successful at Chelsea (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Prior to that, he was at Paris Saint-Germain, where he won two league titles and guided the club to their first-ever Champions League final.

Tuchel began his managerial career at Augsburg II, before earning comparisons to Jurgen Klopp at Mainz and Dortmund, as he succeeded his fellow German and implemented a similar high-intensity gegenpressing style.

