TNT Sports replaces BT Sport - with Laura Woods and Ally McCoist announced as part of new-look team

TNT Sports has today replaced BT Sport in the UK and Ireland, with Premier League and Champions League football set to be shown on the new channel from the 2023/24 football season.

Showing domestic and European football across South America, as well as NBA, NHL and NCAA in the United States, TNT Sports is already a live sports broadcaster across the world and a subsidiary of Warner Bros Discovery.

The change of channel name was announced in February 2023, after BT Sport negotiated a joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery to combine their respective networks.

As part of the change, Laura Woods will become the new host of TNT Sports' exclusive coverage of the Champions League, with Reshmin Chowdhury and FourFourTwo columnist Jules Breach also set to anchor and report on European matches in the three competitions. Linsey Hipgrave will continue hosting live coverage of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, fan-favourite Ally McCoist joins the TNT Sports team as a co-commentator and pundit for Premier League and Champions League matches. The Scotsman is added to a team of pundits previously seen on BT Sport, with Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch, Joe Cole, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Owen Hargreaves, Steve McManaman, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage all set to offer their opinions and insight for TNT Sports.

Meanwhile, Darren Fletcher, Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward are the main commentators.

Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe president and managing director, Andrew Georgiou, said: “We are hugely excited to launch TNT Sports across the UK and Republic of Ireland. TNT Sports goes live with a new and contemporary brand, a fabulous new and exciting line-up of talent, great value for viewers as well as flexible ways to buy and watch.

Laura Woods is set to become the new lead presenter on TNT Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

“From today, fans can watch TNT Sports in the same places they enjoyed BT Sport and without any interruption to their access. In addition, with TNT Sports now on discovery+ in the UK we can begin to deliver a simple and even more compelling offer that appeals to the whole household, combining more live sport together with entertainment.

"We believe this is an exceptional value proposition for fans offering a compelling combination of sport and entertainment that is unique to discovery+.”

Priced at £29.99 per month, TNT Sports will cost the same as a BT Sport Monthly Pass, and is available across all major TV platforms including BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Existing BT Sport customers are able to watch and enjoy TNT Sports without needing to take any further action.

Ally McCoist joins TNT Sports as a co-commentator and pundit (Image credit: Getty Images)

