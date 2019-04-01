Manchester United could swap Paul Pogba for Real Madrid star – report

Manchester United could ask for Toni Kroos or Gareth Bale to be included in any deal taking Paul Pogba to Real Madrid, according to AS.

Pogba is reportedly keen on a summer switch to the Spanish capital, with his agent Mino Raiola having held two telephone conversations with members of the Madrid hierarchy.

The Frenchman admitted during the international break that “Real Madrid is a dream for anyone”, sparking rumours that he could be set to swap Old Trafford for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pogba has recaptured his best form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival in December and United are keen to keep hold of a player they signed for a then-world record fee of £89m in 2016.

But the Red Devils are making contingency plans and will demand Kroos or Bale plus cash in return for the former Juventus midfielder.

United travel to Wolves on Tuesday as they look to boost their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

FEATURE Liverpool or Manchester City? How a Manchester United fan decides the worst question of all