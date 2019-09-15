Real Madrid prepared to offer Manchester United Toni Kroos in exchange for Paul Pogba

Real Madrid could offer Toni Kroos to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba.

Los Blancos were heavily linked with the France international throughout the summer, but they were ultimately unable to pull off a deal.

However, the La Liga giants remain interested in the World Cup winner, who is also keen to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Bild, United submitted a £67m offer for Kroos earlier this year.

And Madrid would be willing to let the German depart if it helped them secure the services of Pogba.

Zinedine Zidane's side are weighing up a January bid for the former Juventus midfielder, with Kroos set to be used as a makeweight.

READ MORE

Roy Keane has a point about Alex Ferguson – but the feud proves why he'll never be a great manager

Andy Mitten column: Why Manchester United fans shouldn’t expect a high-profile sporting director

Ranked! EVERY England manager from worst to best