Real Madrid prepared to offer Manchester United Toni Kroos in exchange for Paul Pogba
By Greg Lea
Real Madrid could offer Toni Kroos to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba.
Los Blancos were heavily linked with the France international throughout the summer, but they were ultimately unable to pull off a deal.
However, the La Liga giants remain interested in the World Cup winner, who is also keen to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
According to Bild, United submitted a £67m offer for Kroos earlier this year.
And Madrid would be willing to let the German depart if it helped them secure the services of Pogba.
Zinedine Zidane's side are weighing up a January bid for the former Juventus midfielder, with Kroos set to be used as a makeweight.
READ MORE
Roy Keane has a point about Alex Ferguson – but the feud proves why he'll never be a great manager
Andy Mitten column: Why Manchester United fans shouldn’t expect a high-profile sporting director
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.