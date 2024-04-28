Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou wants his Spurs players to be like one star in Arsenal defeat

By Ben Hayward
published

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has called for his Spurs players to be more like one of their team-mates following the loss to Arsenal

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou looks dejected following defeat to Arsenal in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could not hide his disappointment after Spurs' 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in Sunday's North London derby – and called for his players to be more like one of his starters for the loss to the Gunners.

Spurs started well enough against Arsenal and had much of the play in the opening 45 minutes, but Postecoglou's side went in three goals down after some very poor defending and were unable to salvage a point – despite rallying in the second half.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.