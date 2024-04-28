Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou wants his Spurs players to be like one star in Arsenal defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could not hide his disappointment after Spurs' 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in Sunday's North London derby – and called for his players to be more like one of his starters for the loss to the Gunners.

Spurs started well enough against Arsenal and had much of the play in the opening 45 minutes, but Postecoglou's side went in three goals down after some very poor defending and were unable to salvage a point – despite rallying in the second half.

Cristian Romero pulled a goal back for Tottenham after 64 minutes, following a mistake from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, and the Argentine earned praise from his manager after the game.

Cristian Romero celebrates his goal for Tottenham against Arsenal in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He was outstanding," the Australian said. "He's a World Cup winner and I've just got to get some of what's in him into some of the others."

And in terms of the result, he added: "It's disappointing. The outcome was disappointing. We wanted to win today for our supporters and for the club. We didn't do that and whatever I think about the performance it's still the outcome that sits on you.

"I thought our general football was good, was decent. We controlled the game for long periods for the most part but we know that. We know we're a team that can do that. It's about now over the course of time getting from where we are to where we want to get to.

"To do that we're still not absolutely laser-focused on the details, the small things that get you from where we are to become a team that contends. Credit to Arsenal, they're there now. They're a team that does deal with the details well and we don't."

Spurs remain in fifth place, but are now seven points behind Aston Villa in fourth as their hopes of a spot in next season's Champions League look to be fading.

Postecoglou's side do have two games in hand over Villa, though, and face Chelsea next in another derby at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

