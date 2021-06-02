Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy still hopeful of re-appointing Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is still hopeful of re-appointing Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new manager after relieving Jose Mourinho of his duties in April.

The Portuguese spent around 18 months in charge, replacing Pochettino following the latter’s sacking in November 2019.

Levy now acknowledges that he made a mistake in dismissing the Argentine, who had led Spurs to the Champions League final just a few months before his departure.

And the long-serving chairman has now launched an audacious plot to bring Pochettino back for a second spell.

The 49-year-old only took charge of PSG in January but has reportedly struggled to settle in Paris.

Pochettino is thought to be open to a return to Tottenham, where he feels he has unfinished business.

PSG are keen to retain his services, but the Daily Mirror reports that Levy is not prepared to walk away just yet.

Reports last week suggested Pochettino had informed his superiors of his desire to leave, although other sources indicate that is not the case.

Either way, Levy remains determined to do all he can to entice Pochettino back to the club he first joined in 2014.

Spurs’ first target was Julian Nagelsmann, but the German agreed to take charge of Bayern Munich soon after.

Erik ten Hag, another candidate, has signed a new contract at Ajax, while there are doubts over whether Levy would hand the job to Graham Potter or Scott Parker.

Antonio Conte has emerged as another contender following his surprise exit from Inter last week.

Levy will want to make an appointment as soon as possible, with Tottenham facing a significant summer off the pitch.

Harry Kane, the team’s talisman, is said to be keen to depart, with several Premier League rivals tracking the England international.

