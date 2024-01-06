Tottenham defender set for January move after Spurs give 'green light' for transfer

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier is close to joining Bayern Munich this month after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Bundesliga giants.

Dier is not in Ange Postecoglou's plans at Spurs and has only been brought into the team recently due to a number of absences in defence.

The England international was left out of Friday night's 1-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup third round amid rumours that he was close to an exit, but Postecoglou insisted the centre-back was injured.

"Separate issue but don’t question my integrity," Postecoglou told a journalist. "When I say he's injured, he's injured. He didn't train yesterday. I can get Vision [Spurs' training footage] in for you, you can ask him. It's got nothing to do with anything else."

The Australian went to say that he knew nothing of a possible transfer to Bayern, saying he had preparing for Friday night's game.

"When you ask me whether he's injured, he's injured," he said. "I didn't make that up. If he wasn't injured I’d say he wasn't selected. It's easy for me to say.

"He's injured and in terms of anything else that's happening, it's not on my radar. If there is something I'm sure I'll hear of it but fair to say in the last 24 hours we've been focusing on the game and the guys that are available."

Spurs have Cristian Romero missing through injury and Ben Davies is now sidelined as well, leaving Postecoglou short of numbers in defence as he looks to bring in another centre-back this month.

Asked if he could afford to lose Dier in the winter window, he paused and said: "Yes."

Dier is out of contract in the summer and according to Sky Germany, the 29-year-old has agreed terms on a €5 million move to Bayern and Tottenham have given the green light for the transfer to go ahead.

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou asked about clash with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and his response is brilliant

AFCON 2023: Will Pape Matar Sarr be available for Senegal? Injury update on Tottenham midfielder

Spurs in talks with South American superstar over January move: report