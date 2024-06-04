Harry Redknapp exclusive: “Forget the Harry Kane Curse, he’ll win trophies, I would bet anyone on that – England are red hot favourites for Euro 2024”

By
published

The striker's former Tottenham Hotspur boss has backed him to break his duck – potentially in Germany this summer

Harry Redknapp
(Image credit: Sorare)

It’s 13 years since Harry Redknapp handed a first-team debut to Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur – remarkably, the striker goes into Euro 2024 having still never won a major trophy, but his former boss has dismissed suggestions that he’s cursed.

The 30-year-old has netted more than 400 goals during a stellar career, which started as a youngster at Spurs during Redknapp’s time in charge of the club.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.