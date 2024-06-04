Harry Redknapp exclusive: “Forget the Harry Kane Curse, he’ll win trophies, I would bet anyone on that – England are red hot favourites for Euro 2024”

It’s 13 years since Harry Redknapp handed a first-team debut to Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur – remarkably, the striker goes into Euro 2024 having still never won a major trophy, but his former boss has dismissed suggestions that he’s cursed.

The 30-year-old has netted more than 400 goals during a stellar career, which started as a youngster at Spurs during Redknapp’s time in charge of the club.

But a trophy eluded the forward during more than a decade at Tottenham, then his first season at Bayern Munich surprisingly ended the same way – the German club finished third in the Bundesliga, having won the league in each of the previous 11 campaigns.

Kane himself scored 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches, to win the European Golden Shoe for the first time in his career – given that his own form has gone from strength to strength, it’s led to claims that he’s beset by the Harry Kane Curse, which decrees that no matter how many goals he scores, he’ll never win a major trophy for club or country.

Redknapp is convinced he will. “If anyone wants to bet on that, I’d take it – he’ll win trophies, for sure,” the former Spurs manager told FFT. “Bayern Munich will go on and win trophies, they won’t have another year like this year again.

“Whatever he’s done, Harry has just been amazing. His record at Tottenham, his record at Bayern already, and this summer is a great opportunity for him in an England shirt to win a major trophy.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Kane, England boast the Premier League player of the year, in Phil Foden, and La Liga’s player of the year, in newly-crowned Champions League winner Jude Bellingham.

It’s given Redknapp confidence that the Three Lions can triumph in Germany this summer.

“Oh absolutely, England are red hot favourites in my opinion, I’ll be disappointed if we don’t win it,” he said. “I can’t be sitting here going ‘Yeah, if we get to the semi final…’ With that squad? Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Rice, then you’re leaving players out who could walk into any team in the world, it’s frightening.

“The boy Cole Palmer, what a talent he is. Eze at Crystal Palace, what a talent he is. Other countries would be building teams around those kids, that’s how good they are. Gordon’s had a great season at Newcastle.

“Champions League winners, the best player in the Premier League this year in Foden, they’ve got bags of talent. We’ve got a great chance. We’ve got to win it – that’s the only success for me, to win it.”

