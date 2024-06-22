Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur enter race for Lille forward: report

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are two of numerous Premier League clubs that have expressed an interest in a 19-goal Ligue 1 forward.

No club is believed to have tabled an official offer, but early reports suggest that the two top-flight teams could face stiff competition if they make further advances to sign the Canada international.

Both the Red Devils and Spurs are seeking reinforcements in their frontline this summer but, due to a relative shortage in the market for that position, any target is likely to be hotly contested between the top clubs.

Sky Sports News have reported that the Premier League pair are just two teams in their league tracking the progress of Lille forward Jonathan David.

The 24-year-old bagged 26 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions last season for his current club, before jetting off to join his national side Canada at this summer’s Copa America.

The report later claimed that no formal contact has been made between Lille and any of the interested parties, but that the 48-cap international is on the watchlist for a number of teams.

Despite David’s contract at the Decathlon Arena expiring next summer, Transfermarkt still value him at a considerable £50million.

This news comes as United have also been linked with another striker, Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Their search Rasmus Hojlund’s forward partner continues after Old Trafford mainstay Anthony Martial finally waved goodbye to Manchester at the end of the season, and it appears David is high on the list of potential replacements.

Sky Sports News also reported that the Red Devils have made contact with Les Dogues regarding David’s team-mate, young centre-back Leny Yoro.

Lille president Olivier Letang has confirmed that both players would be allowed to depart the French club this summer.

