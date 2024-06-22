Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur enter race for Lille forward: report

By
published

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly among a number of Premier League clubs tracking the Ligue 1 star

Jonathan David of Canada during the Canada v Curacao CONCACAF Nations League Group C match at BC Place on June 9, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada.
(Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are two of numerous Premier League clubs that have expressed an interest in a 19-goal Ligue 1 forward.

No club is believed to have tabled an official offer, but early reports suggest that the two top-flight teams could face stiff competition if they make further advances to sign the Canada international.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge