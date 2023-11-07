Tottenham Hotspur injuries: This is how Spurs could line up against Wolves, with SEVERAL stars missing

Tottenham Hotspur are back in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend in the early kick-off on Saturday… and it'll be a much-changed side.

Only four Spurs players who started the 4-1 thrashing against Chelsea remained on the pitch at full-time, as the Lilywhites suffered two red cards and a couple of injuries in the thrilling Monday night derby.

It leaves Ange Postecoglou with several questions, however, as to how to re-jig what has been a settled team so far. So are we going to see a threadbare lineup from Tottenham? Something shockingly experimental? Or is there nothing to worry about?

Tottenham Hotspur's injuries and suspensions: Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero is now suspended for three games (Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Let's start with the obvious: Cristian Romero is set to miss the next three matches – against Wolves, Aston Villa and most disappointingly, Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium – following his straight red card for a lunge on Raheem Sterling.

Unless Spurs appeal the sending off (which seems unlikely) and the card is rescinded (even more unlikely, looking at that reckless tackle again), it's fairly cut-and-dry, here. Eric Dier, who came on for the Argentine following his early bath, will likely be parachuted into the position of right-sided centre-back.

Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven is out injured now (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Before we get to the other sending off, Micky van de Ven's injury is perhaps a more pressing concern. Tottenham were stripped of both first-choice centre-backs following the Dutchman's injury – and it looked bad.

Van de Ven pulled up with what looked like a pulled hamstring and had to be helped off the pitch by a man on either shoulder. No chance of him running that one off the weekend, with Ange Postecoglou agreeing in his press conference later on.

"You're thinking it's a pretty significant one, so you'd assume he'll be out for a little while," the Australian claimed. It looks like at least four weeks out for the influential defender.

Destiny Udogie

Destiny Udogie was Spurs' second dismissal of the night against Chelsea (Image credit: Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Destiny Udogie was perhaps lucky to escape a red card in the first half: he can have no complaints about a second yellow later on. He'll be banned for one match, giving Postecoglou a head-scratcher for Saturday.

Ivan Perisic – Udogie's understudy – is out with a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury. Though a right-back by trade, Emerson Royal could fill in on the opposite side of the pitch, giving teenager Ashley Phillips a first Premier League start in the centre of defence, in the absence of either of Postecoglou's first-choice central pairing.

But the more interesting option may well be the most likely. Postecoglou opted for Royal to fill in at centre-back off the bench, using his pace from that high line – just as Van de Ven has all season. Spurs may well do the same against Wolves in a game they'd want to dominate and have more possession, using Brennan Johnson as a makeshift left-back.

James Maddison

James Maddison compounded Spurs' problems with an ankle injury (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

As if all of the defensive woes weren't enough, James Maddison was forced off against Chelsea after an ankle injury. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg replaced the England man, who worryingly buckled in the first half.

Luckily though, Madders looks hopeful to return against Wolves, with Postecoglou explaining that he didn't want to risk his No.10 after a knock in the first-half, using a stoppage to take him off because they were already a man down.=

"We were down one man already," the Lilywhites boss said. "It made sense to make a couple of changes at that point."

Our predicted lineup for Tottenham's game against Wolves…

