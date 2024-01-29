Tottenham Hotspur ready to 'axe' recent January signing already: report

Tottenham Hotspur are said to already be considering one January signing's summer exit.

With captain and talisman Son Heung-min still away on international duty at the Asian Cup, pressure has started to mount on Tottenham's other forward options. Richarlison, Werner and Dejan Kulusevski have all been tasked with finding the net for Postecoglou's side, who return to Premier League action against Brentford this week.

Timo Werner, meanwhile, joined on loan from RB Leipzig this month but has apparently failed to impress boss Ange Postecoglou with his performances.

Son Heung-min's absence has created a void in attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports from Football Insider, Tottenham have no plans to make the 27-year-old loan switch permanent after his sub-par performances so far.

The deal reportedly has a £15 million option to buy with Spurs covering his full salary during his stay in north London. He did muster an assist for Rodrigo Bentancur's equaliser against Manchester United earlier this month but has since been poor in attack for the Lilywhites.

The former Chelsea man has insisted he feels no pressure and explained how the expectations with Spurs are very different compared to his time at Stamford Bridge.

“That’s hard to say. There was always criticism of my game there," began the German forward.

Timo Werner failed to impress for Chelsea (Image credit: PA)

“At the beginning, I also started like I did here, from the left side.

“I think a lot of people wanted to see me scoring more goals, but at Spurs, with the tactics we have and the way the manager wants me to play, I can bring a lot to the group, also with my assists and maybe (by) not being the main man who scores the goals.

“To make deep runs to create space for the others and like today, to create an assist.”

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League table, just three points behind Aston Villa as they fight to ensure UEFA Champions League qualification this season.

