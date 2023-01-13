Tottenham could sign Alessandro Bastoni for just £13 MILLION in a swap deal: report

Tottenham's interest in Alessandro Bastoni has reignited – and now they could get him on a bargain deal.

Spurs were reportedly extremely keen on the Inter Milan defender in the summer, with Antonio Conte looking to solve the problem position on the left side of his back three. Bastoni worked under the Italian at the San Siro and was seen as the perfect candidate.

Conte has muddled on with the likes of Ben Davies and the on-loan Clement Lenglet doing adequate jobs there for him but Bastoni remains the ideal fit. Previously, however, Inter were demanding far too much money for the 23-year-old.

Antonio Conte worked with Alessandro Bastoni in Serie A – now he wants a reunion… (Image credit: Getty)

According to Calciomercatoweb (opens in new tab), Tottenham may have found the perfect way to reduce the asking price for Bastoni, by offering out-of-favour right-back Emerson Royal.

Royal joined from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 in Nuno Espirito Santo's short-lived stint. The Brazilian has been a regular since his arrival in England but in part due to the lack of quality in that area, with many Spurs fans seeing him as a weak link who doesn't offer the kind of drive that the side need on the right flank.

Tottenham are apparently keen on signing Pedro Porro from Sporting to start at right wing-back, though the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) claim that such a move is complicated by the fact that neither Emerson nor Matt Doherty want to leave.

Offloading Emerson and paying just £13m in return for an in-demand centre-back could be the perfect solution to kill two birds with one stone for Conte, though. Djed Spence, meanwhile, joined from Middlesbrough over the summer but hasn't been given game-time to prove himself under Conte.

Emerson Royal has failed to impress many Tottenham fans (Image credit: Getty)

Tottenham reportedly only have around £30m to spend this window. Getting Royal off the books and bringing in Bastoni could be great business all round, while Porro and Brighton star Leandro Trossard are also in the crosshairs, according to the Mail (opens in new tab).

Bastoni is valued at €55m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Tottenham stories

Three England stars are on the radar for Spurs. Tottenham have been linked with a shock swoop for Harry Maguire, who could leave Manchester United this year. James Maddison could be about to leave Leicester, meanwhile, according to their manager Brendan Rodgers. Jordan Pickford has also been touted for a transfer.

Piero Hincapie is being linked with a big summer move and Pedro Porro could be on his way. In terms of outgoings, however, the big rumours are linking Harry Kane with an exit – this time to Real Madrid.

In other news, there have been rumours recently that PSG's Qatari ownership are interested in investing in Spurs.