Tottenham Hotspur report: Summer signing ready for surprise exit, with European side circling

Tottenham Hotspur could be willing to let a summer signing leave the club already, as European clubs start to circle over a possible January move.

In the summer, Tottenham signed seven new players as Ange Postecoglou oversaw his first transfer window in charge. Some have settled in perfectly at Spurs, such as James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario, while others have struggled for game time so far into their careers in North London.

And according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham are considering letting one of them leave in January, with Bologna interested in bringing Alejo Veliz to Serie A.

A lack of first-team minutes could see Veliz leave on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signed from Rosario Central for around £13m, Veliz penned a six-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was certainly a player for the future. With 19 goals in 63 appearances for the Argentinian side, Veliz looked a hot prospect with potential for the future - especially under Postecoglou.

However, Veliz has managed just 12 minutes overall in the Premier League this term, and is seemingly not trusted yet to feature more heavily in matches. Richarlison, who had only just returned from pelvic surgery against Manchester City on Sunday, was preferred to replace Son Heung-min in the closing minutes of the game, despite a fully fit Veliz sitting on the bench.

Son has been leading the line for Spurs this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Bologna are looking to complete a loan deal for Veliz, keeping him in Italy until the end of the season as he gets up to speed with European football.

Former Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee currently leads the line for Bologna, but replacement forwards in the squad haven't stepped up when called upon. Veliz could prove the better option, therefore.

Mounting injuries to the Tottenham Hotspur squad could scupper a potential January move, though, with seven first team players currently unavailable.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Harry Kane on verge of shocking Bayern Munich, by completing 'special clause' months earlier than expected. There is another clause within Kane's deal, too – making it easy for him to return to north London.

Kane has also spoken exclusively to FFT following his move from Tottenham and electric start to life at Bayern, with the magazine on sale now.

Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski's late leveller sees Spurs avoid run of four Premier League defeats in a row for the first time since 2004