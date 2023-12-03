Manchester City 3-3 Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski's late leveller sees Spurs avoid run of four Premier League defeats in a row for the first time since 2004

Dejan Kulusevski's late leveller at the Etihad rescued a point for Tottenham in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Manchester City on Sunday and saw Spurs avoid a run of four straight Premier League defeats for the first time since 2004.

Son Heung-min gave Tottenham an early lead as he ran onto a Kulusevski pass and raced away to fire past Ederson after six minutes, but the South Korean then put the ball into his own net shortly afterwards from a City free-kick.

City began to take control after that and the champions went ahead through Phil Foden shortly after the half-hour mark.

In the second half, Spurs started to come back into it and Giovani Lo Celso curled in a super shot inside the post from the edge of the box to make it 2-2.

That woke City up and Jack Grealish looked to have won the match for Pep Guardiola's side when he scored with nine minutes left.

But Spurs kept going and in the 90th minute, Kulusevski rose to power home with his shoulder following a fantastic cross from the left by Brennan Johnson.

There was controversy in the closing stages as Grealish went clear, only for the referee to pull play back for a foul on Erling Haaland.

It ended 3-3, though, as Spurs avoided a fourth straight loss for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

Back then, Tottenham were beaten six times in a row late in Jacques Santini's reign and early in the tenure of his replacement Martin Jol.

The result leaves City in third, three points behind leaders Arsenal, with Spurs three further back from the champions in fifth.

