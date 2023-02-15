Tottenham Hotspur set for "blockbuster" billionaire takeover bid

A Tottenham Hotspur takeover could be on the horizon, with the Lilywhites the subject of a "blockbuster" bid.

The majority of Tottenham Hotspur FC is currently owned by ENIC Group, who purchased the club in 2001. Joe Lewis currently holds 70.6% of the total issued share capital, with club chairman – and public face of the board – Daniel Levy and his family owning 29.4% of the share capital.

Now, however, Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi is preparing what the Financial Times (opens in new tab) describes as a $3.75bn takeover bid for the club, "according to two people with direct knowledge of the plans".

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is the public face of the board (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Najafi, who is the chair of MSP Sports Capital, is working with a consortium of investors to structure the bid," according to the report. The billionaire is just weeks away from presenting the bid to Levy and Lewis.

"The Najafi and MSP-led offer would value the club’s equity at approximately $3bn before adding about $750mn of debt on the club’s books," FT continues. "The bid is structured so that MSP and its partners will put forward 70 per cent of the purchase price, while backers from the Gulf, mainly from Abu Dhabi, will contribute the remaining 30 per cent."

With Middle Eastern influence with this bid, Tottenham could potentially skyrocket to become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League alongside Saudi Arabia-backed Newcastle United and UAE-backed Manchester City.

There have been rumours lately, too, that Qatari investors are eyeing Manchester United (opens in new tab) and that Liverpool could be a target for investors from either Qatar or the US.

Manchester United is a big target for Middle Eastern investment, too, with Old Trafford potentially getting demolished under a new regime (Image credit: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While Tottenham's current ownership have been praised in some circles for the shrewdness with which they've run a Premier League club, there has been dissent in recent weeks and months over the club's inability to win trophies at the highest level.

Spurs' 2008 League Cup success is the sole trophy that the club have won since ENIC's two investors purchased 26 per cent stake from the businessman Lord Alan Sugar for £21.9m. That could be about to change very soon, though.

