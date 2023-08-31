Tottenham explore audacious move for output machine – who played in Arsenal's academy: report

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at a deal for a Premier League superstar who started life at Arsenal.

The Lilywhites have started the season brightly with two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures after the marquee sale of Harry Kane – another player who was in the Gunners' Hale End setup once upon a time. Tottenham are still looking to strengthen ahead of the season to come, despite bringing in reinforcements across the side.

While a move for Brennan Johnson is still being pursued, however, another move has presented itself which could set the club back a lot of money.

Harry Kane left Tottenham this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Independent have noted that Spurs are looking to Crystal Palace talisman Ebere Eze, though perhaps don't have the capital to land him in the coming days.

The England international has enjoyed a rapid rise through the English pyramid in recent seasons and recovered from serious injuries to emerge as the Eagles' talisman post-Wilfried Zaha. He has something in common with Kane though, in that they were both released from Arsenal.

VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?

Eze was just 13 when the Gunners decided to release him, leaving him to join Reading's and Millwall's academies on the path to becoming a Premier League star.

Now, he could be worth as much as £50m with Palace signing him on a five-year deal in 2020 for just £17m. The south Londoners are unlikely to want to entertain an offer before the deadline, given that they would have to replace him.

Ebere Eze of Crystal Palace could be Tottenham bound (Image credit: SportImage/Sheffield United FC via Getty Images)

Brennan Johnson will reportedly cost £50m, should Spurs wish to make the signing.

Eze is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we look at why Tottenham fans can be excited again for the future.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku this summer as a replacement for Harry Kane. Tottenham are also reportedly interested in 'the next Thierry Henry' to fill the gap left by their all-time record goalscorer, while Djed Spence has been linked with an exit this summer after making just four appearances since signing last summer.