Tottenham Hotspur expect to complete £26m move for ‘Norwegian Neymar’ TODAY: report

Tottenham Hotspur are getting closer to a deal to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

Dubbed the ‘Norwegian Neymar’, the 18-year-old international is expected to move to White Hart Lane in summer but complete his paperwork as early as today (25th January).

The player has reportedly given a verbal agreement to a move worth £26m and Spurs are comfortable with letting him finish the season in Bruges. They face fierce competition for his signature, however, with Chelsea and Newcastle United expected to hijack any deal that falters.

The interest comes from Nusa’s impressive ability at a young age. Still a teenager, he has earned four international caps, scoring once, and has played 63 times for Club Brugge. He’s expressed his desire to remain in Belgium for the rest of 2023/24 having qualified for the Europa Conference League knockout stages.

Antonio Nusa is attracting big-name interest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primarily a left-winger, Nusa became the youngest player to score on their Champions League debut when he netted past Porto in a 4-0 away win in 2022.

He is a sharp attacking presence, ranking top for dribbles per 90 minutes in the Belgian Pro League this season, preferring to hug the touchline and play with both feet.

His arrival would follow the attacking addition of Timo Werner, made early in the window, and defender Radu Drăgușin as the Tottenham board back Ange Postecoglou after his success so far.

Nusa would be seen as an impressive coup for the north Londoners, unlikely to start immediately but locked-in as one of the world’s most promising young stars. They have also been boosted by James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski’s return to fitness before an FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester City on Friday night.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Tottenham lining up £30m midfield ace in statement of intent: report

Newly-monied Tottenham pursuing Manchester City title winner: report

Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane touted for shock return to Spurs, as former Premier League star talks of 'jealousy' and Bayern Munich regrets