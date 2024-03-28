Tottenham could make huge U-turn to boost attacking options: report

Tottenham could be set to reunite with one of their former academy hopefuls as they look to bolster their attack next season,

The Daily Mail report that Ange Postecoglou’s side are considering a bid for Marcus Edwards, who came up through their youth ranks before leaving for Portugal in 2019 after making one substitute appearance for the Spurs first-team.

After three years with Vitoria de Guimaraes, Edwards joined Sporting in 2022, where he has notched up 21 goals and five assists to make himself a key player for the Primeira Liga leaders.

Marcus Edwards of Sporting CP celebrates (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

The Mail add that the Portuguese side will not consider any offers below £17million, with Crystal Palace also interested in the 25-year-old.

Edwards played once for Spurs when he came on a substitute during a League Cup tie against Gillingham in 2016 and has previously discussed his desire to one day return to English football.

“I have grown up in a lot of ways, I'm 23 and last time I was at Tottenham, I was only 17, 18, I was only a baby so I have definitely grown up,” he said in 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy let Marcus Edwards leave during the Pochettino years (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was just a kid, you know what kids are like. I was just a kid growing up, so I could be like, whatever. Of course I was naturally a bit of a Spurs fan but I was playing for the club and went to all the games and stuff.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Everyone has a different journey. For me it worked out, going over to Portugal. It took me a long time though.”

More Tottenham stories

Chelsea and Tottenham set for summer battle over €60m-rated Barcelona academy star: report

Tottenham want Premier League star, who they had £20m bid rejected for two years ago: report

Tottenham can sign 12-goal Premier League striker for just £15m - but there's a deadline: report