Tottenham could make huge U-turn to boost attacking options: report

By Joe Mewis
published

Tottenham's attacking options have flourished this season - but the Lilywhites might yet be looking to improve them

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham could be set to reunite with one of their former academy hopefuls as they look to bolster their attack next season, 

The Daily Mail report that Ange Postecoglou’s side are considering a bid for Marcus Edwards, who came up through their youth ranks before leaving for Portugal in 2019 after making one substitute appearance for the Spurs first-team. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1