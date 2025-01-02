Tottenham report: Dejan Kulusevski in talks over shock exit

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski could be about to leave the club, in a surprise exit that would rock the Lilywhites.

Despite the north Londoners sitting 11th in the table at the turn of 2025, Kulusevski has been one of Ange Postecoglou's better players in the first half of the season. The Swede was outstanding in the 4-0 win against Manchester City and has been preferred to James Maddison in the No.10 role of late.

But with Tottenham stuttering this term, Kulusevski is reportedly interested in a change of scenery – with contacts already made over his next move.

Tottenham face a fight to keep Dejan Kulusevski, with the groundwork already made over a move

Could Ange Postecoglou lose one of his most trusted attacking stars? (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Tottenham brought Kulusevski to north London in the January transfer window two years ago, initially on loan. The 24-year-old was an instant hit, helping Spurs finish above Arsenal and qualify for the Champions League, joining permanently that summer.

But now, a loan move with an option for the winger to leave permanently is being discussed, with Brennan Johnson frequently taking Kulusevski's place at right-wing under Postecoglou and the player's own frustrations leading to openness to move.

Brennan Johnson has taken the right-wing spot a lot this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from MilanLive states that legendary striker-turned-advisor at Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has begun sounding out Kulusevski over a return to Serie A.

Ibrahimovic's countryman broke through at Atalanta in Italy before spells at Juventus and Parma. Now, Milan are seriously weighing up a move provided they can offload Nigerian attacker Samuel Chukwueze first.

The Rossoneri are said to want to sign Kulusevski on loan with an obligation to buy this summer, with Tottenham said to be demanding €50 million.

Though the lure of European football could prove difficult to resist for the player, in FourFourTwo's view, this may well be a difficult transfer for Milan to engineer.

Swedish legend Ibramovic could convince his countryman to move (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a contract running until 2027, Spurs are firmly in control of the player's future and will drive a hard bargain, as they've demonstrated in the past when interest has been shown in the likes of Harry Kane.

Kulusevski is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt. Spurs take on Newcastle United this weekend when Premier League action returns.