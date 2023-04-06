Tottenham Hotspur report: Aymeric Laporte set for big summer move
Tottenham Hotspur are in for Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City, with the Spain defender tired of playing second fiddle this term
Tottenham Hotspur having made an ambitious move to sign Aymeric Laporte this summer.
Manchester City currently boast five natural centre-backs within their ranks, with Laporte playing the least of the quintet this term. Nathan Ake has been used at left-back, Manuel Akanji often featuring on the right, rotating with Kyle Walker.
That has left John Stones and Ruben Dias – occasionally Akanji, too – preferred in the centre of defence, with French-born Spain international Laporte as the odd one out. Now, he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.
Football Transfers (opens in new tab) have claimed that Spurs are looking at bringing Laporte to north London in a bid to bolster their backline. Barcelona are reportedly keen on the left-footed centre-back (opens in new tab) too, however, with manager Xavi Hernandez resorting to using former Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso in the centre of defence of late.
In a straight fight for the player, it would look as if Laporte has his mind set on Catalonia – with journalist Dean Jones telling GiveMeSport (opens in new tab) that the 28-year-old wants to move abroad.
“From everything I’ve heard, he would be looking to move abroad and wouldn’t actually be looking to stay in the Premier League,” Jones said, “So I’m not so sure about Tottenham as a landing spot.”
A move to the Lilywhites would make a lot stylistically though – and Tottenham may be in a better financial position. Laporte would appear to be the perfect kind of centre-back to field alongside a more aggressive right-footer in Cristian Romero.
Of course, internal turmoil at Tottenham could have a bearing on any deal. The club are currently managerless with director Fabio Paratici suspended following his part in the Juventus scandal.
Laporte is valued at just €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Tottenham Hotspur stories
Spurs are on red alert after reports emerged suggesting Manchester United are lining up a £100m swoop for Harry Kane in the summer.
Former Tottenham player Jermaine Jenas has expressed his frustration at the club's record in cup competitions, after Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United.
And Beyonce – yes, that one – is causing Tottenham a scheduling headache as the business end of the campaign approaches.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs