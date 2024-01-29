Tottenham star expected to leave – funding big move for replacement: report

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be on his way out of north London.

The 28-year-old is attracting from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon and a deal could be sanctioned before Wednesday's transfer deadline. Hojbjerg has featured in all but one of Spurs' 21 Premier League encounters this season and a replacement is already being eyed by Ange Postecoglou.

Sky Germany journalist, Florian Plettenberg, has tweeted that the Denmark international has initially snubbed Lyon's advances, but the French side are still confident a deal can be agreed.

Ange Postecoglou has used Hojbjerg a lot this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham are said to be keeping close tabs on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, with his future at Stamford Bridge still under serious doubt. The Three Lions international is yet to sign a new deal with Mauricio Pochettino's men, despite being one of the Blues' best performers this season.

Pochettino has remained tight-lipped on the situation thus far but insists the club are doing all they can to keep Gallagher at the club.

"I think he’s doing a fantastic job, he’s working well, he’s helping the club and us and his teammates a lot," said the Argentine earlier this month.

Conor Gallagher is wanted by Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We are happy with his performances. He has an advantage because he knows the club. He knows the demands of the Premier League. We are so happy with him."

Gallagher joined Chelsea as an eight-year-old but is still said to be puzzled over the club's approach regarding a new contract. Tottenham manager Postecoglou is known to be a fan of the former Palace loanee and sees him as an integral piece in solving his midfield masterplan in north London.

The same situation occurred with fellow homegrown talent Mason Mount earlier this summer, as the 25-year-old opted to sign for Manchester United in a £60million move.

