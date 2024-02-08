Tottenham Hotspur tipped to sign £100m striker – who has already rattled Arsenal fans

Tottenham Hotspur could pull off a huge striker deal – signing a player who's already wound up Arsenal fans down the road.

The Lilywhites are yet to replace talismanic all-time scorer Harry Kane with a direct replacement, bringing in Brennan Johnson and Manor Solomon as options in attack, with James Maddison replicating his England colleague Kane's ability to play-make. Ange Postecoglou's side have managed to create plenty of chances and score plenty of goals as a result.

Though the Australian hasn't missed Kane too badly with both Son Heung-min and Richarlison performing well up front, it's likely that Tottenham return for a conventional centre-forward this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur haven't missed Harry Kane too badly (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Various outlets have tipped Spurs to enter the market this summer for Brentford frontman Ivan Toney, with The Athletic claiming that, “Toney – a player Tottenham would potentially have been interested in signing last summer, but for his ban – is about as close as it gets to guaranteed goals in the Premier League,” – with TEAMtalk relaying that Toney’s agency, CAA Stellar Sports, have worked closely with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Not only would the move be a serious statement from a club who have more money to spend this summer, Toney's history of winding up Spurs' rivals would make the move even sweeter.

After beating Arsenal 2-0 in Brentford's first-ever Premier League fixture in 2021, the England striker tweeted, "Nice kick about with the boys," sparking upset not just from Gooners on the internet but from Gunners manager Mikel Arteta himself, who used the tweet as motivation to avenge the defeat during his team talk before the return fixture, as seen in Amazon's All Or Nothing documentary.

Ivan Toney upset Arsenal fans with his apparent disrespect after beating them (Image credit: Getty)

Bees boss Thomas Frank has admitted that Toney will likely depart the Gtech Community Stadium imminently, claiming, “It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” with the west Londoners previously demanding £100 million for a sale.

The Northampton-born striker is valued at around €35 million by Transfermarkt.

