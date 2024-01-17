Tottenham wonderkid move confirmed, with speculation over first-team inclusion rife

Tottenham Hotspur's frantic January has continued with a surprising confirmation over a wonderkid talent, which has left fans wondering what Ange Postecoglou has planned.

The Lilywhites have been one of the busier big clubs this month, signing Romanian defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa and Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig while letting go of the likes of Eric Dier and former club captain Hugo Lloris.

Postecoglou has been trying to put his stamp on this side – and now another move has caused a lot of discussion among Tottenham fans.

Timo Werner has joined Tottenham on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Port Vale have confirmed that Spurs loanee Alfie Devine is to return to his parent club, after the teen made 26 appearances for the League One side.

"Everybody connected with Port Vale FC would like to thank Alfie for his time with the club and wish him every success in his future career," the Burslam side posted of the 19-year-old, who was named as one of FourFourTwo's 50 most exciting teenagers to watch this season.

The move has come despite Devine impressing out on loan, prompting some fans to wonder if he is set to be given a chance in the first-team under Postecoglou. While it remains more likely that the starlet will simply go out on loan once more to a higher level, Postecoglou has shown a willingness to integrate younger players and could use his midfield crisis as an opportunity to integrate the academy product.

Alfie Devine has been recalled by Tottenham (Image credit: Tim Nwachukwu - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Spurs currently have Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr competing out at the African Cup of Nations, while James Maddison has been injured since the defeat to Chelsea in the league.

Devine is valued at €1 million by Transfermarkt.

