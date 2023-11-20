Key Tottenham Hotspur star involved in swap deal for Barcelona attacker: report

Tottenham Hotspur could swap one of their most important players – with a Barcelona superstar arriving in the opposite direction.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a strong start to the season, leading the pack before a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea and a late collapse to Wolves before the international break. But there is a consensus that Tottenham's squad is a little light and that manager Ange Postecoglou could still make big signings in the next couple of transfer windows.

Harry Kane departed north London in the summer, leaving Spurs without a vital attacker – which may be addressed in the form of a creative swap deal soon.

Harry Kane left Tottenham in the summer (Image credit: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports in Spain, relayed by the Express, claim that Tottenham are interested in swapping Cristian Romero with Raphinha.

Romero has been a key man for Postecoglou in defence so far – but Raphinha shone in the Premier League with Leeds United and can play on either wing. The Brazilian won the league with Barcelona in his first La Liga campaign but with the emergence of teen sensation Lamine Yamal, the cash-strapped Calatans may opt to off the winger.

Raphinha wouldn't just be an option to replace Richarlison on the left-wing: he could well be used as a right-winger, pushing Dejan Kulusevski in field to play as a midfielder.

Raphinha is on Spurs' radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romero has just served the first game of a three-match ban, following his dismissal against Chelsea.

Transfermarkt values Raphinha at €60 million.

