Tottenham look to surprise England defender in search for reinforcements: report

Tottenham are eyeing an English centre-back as a January signing who can improve their squad.

The Lilywhites have been decimated at the back in recent weeks, with manager Ange Postecoglou losing first-choice defensive pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven to suspension and injury respectively.

With Tottenham field four full-backs in defence in their recent draw with Manchester City, the need for more central defensive cover is obvious – and something they could be about to address.

Van de Ven's injury left Spurs short-staffed in defence (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Godfrey has played just one minute of Premier League football this season under Sean Dyche – but is apparently a Spurs target. The 25-year-old, who missed the first half of last season with a broken fibula, could help fill gaps in a Spurs squad that has been stretched by injuries recently.

According to 90Min, Tottenham also looked at Godfrey’s team-mate Jarrad Branthwaite but see him as a long-term target rather than a potential January arrival. Godfrey could leave Merseyside for around £20 million and Talksport have reported that signing a left-sided centre-back is Spurs’ priority in the mid-season window.

The north London club have picked up just one point in their last four games, ending a run of three straight defeats to Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa by drawing 3-3 at the Etihad in a thriller on Sunday. They face West Ham on Thursday night looking to move level with City in fourth place.

Godfrey has struggled for game time this season (Image credit: Getty)

Godfrey, who is valued at €13 million (£11m) by Transfermarkt, joined Everton from Norwich City in a deal worth up to £25m in October 2020. He was voted by fans as Everton’s Young Player of the Season in his debut campaign and earned two England caps in 2021.

But the former Norwich man has now fallen out of favour, making 13 league appearances in an injury-hit 2022/23 season before being left on the bench for almost all of the current campaign.

