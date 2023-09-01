Tottenham midfielder could hold key to Liverpool signing Joao Palhinha - report
Liverpool want to sign Fulham destroyer Palhinha but it may depend on the decision of a Tottenham player
Liverpool want to sign Fulham destroyer Joao Palhinha but a possible deal may hinge on the actions of a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.
Jürgen Klopp is thought to be a huge admirer of Palhinha and is hoping to make the Portugal international his new no.6, having missed out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo earlier this summer. The pair joined Chelsea after being linked with moves to Anfield but Klopp is confident he can land his third-choice option. Liverpool do face competition from Bayern Munich however, and reports in Germany suggest the player has already verbally agreed terms with the German giants.
Palhinha, 28, was Fulham's star midfielder last term after joining from Sporting in the summer of 2022. His positioning, tough-tackling and habit of scoring the odd vital goal made him an instant fan-favourite at Craven Cottage. He's been in form against this term, rescuing a point for his side in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend.
Amid the growing interest around him, Palhinha has reportedly already informed Silva and club officials that he wants to leave. His manager appreciates this could be a life-changing move for the deep-lying midfielder but will only sanction a deal if a replacement can be brought in first.
Fulham's first-choice Palhinha replacement is thought to be Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, who has been made available for transfer by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. Hojbjerg would bring bags of Premier League experience and leadership to a Fulham side which has already lost star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer.
Hojbjerg is valued at around £30 million by Tottenham, which would not be prohibitive given Fulham are likely to receive north of £70m for Palhinha.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few days of the summer window.
Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.
In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs