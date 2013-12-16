Trending

Tottenham part company with Villas-Boas

By

Tottenham have announced the departure of head coach Andre Villas-Boas following Sunday's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at White Hart Lane.

"The Club can announce that agreement has been reached with Head Coach, Andre Villas-Boas, for the termination of his services," read a statement on Spurs' official website.

"The decision was by mutual consent and in the interests of all parties.

"We wish Andre well for the future."