Tottenham report: Spurs make "firm offer" for Paulo Dybala but there may be two issues

Tottenham have made "a firm offer" to Paulo Dybala, with the 28-year-old keen to move to the Premier League. Yet Spurs will have to fend off interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan if they're to seal a move for the Argentine.

That is according to Spanish outlet Sport, who believe Dybala may finally be on the verge of signing for Tottenham after being linked with the club for the past few transer windows. Dybala is out of contract in the summer and is free to discuss a contract with foreign clubs, leaving Spurs and Barcelona in the driving seat. Inter remain interested however.

Dybala is one of the most gifted forwards of his generation and the idea of the former Palermo man linking up with Harry Kane and son Heung-min at the Tottenham Stadium will have fans purring. While he is reportedly open to the move, there is a strong possibility Barcelona or Inter could yet hijack the deal.

Spurs are said to have made an offer to the player and his agent, something their rivals are yet to have done. But it is felt any move to Spurs may hinge on Antonio Conte's side qualfying for next season's Champions League.

Tottenham are currently eighth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United. While landing Dybala would certainly help the club achieve a loftier table finish in the years to come, landing him will be impossible if they don't prove they're a power in the English top flight.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans