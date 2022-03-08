Tottenham report: Spurs to rebuild with English wonderkids
By Mark White published
Tottenham Hotspur could be set for a new identity in the coming months, as the club look to repeat what worked under Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to the future when it comes to rebuilding their squad.
Those are the rumours around the north Londoners at the moment, who are due a rebuild in the eyes of many fans, following Antonio Conte taking to the hot seat in the autumn.
Though Conte has made use of experience in the past at Chelsea and Inter Milan to win titles, it's thought that Spurs are going in a different direction moving forwards.
The Lilywhites, after all, experienced one of their most successful periods in the Premier League by entrusting Mauricio Pochettino with a core of developing talent, finishing second in the league behind Conte's Chelsea back in 2017.
It's thought that Tottenham are targetting two EFL stars in Alex Scott of Bristol City and Keane Lewis-Potter of Brentford. Scott can play as a right wing-back or midfielder, while Lewis-Potter is more of an attacker – and both could give Conte the youthful verve to propel his side.
With the likes of Dane Scarlett and Ryan Sessegnon getting game time, too – not to mention the fact that new signing Cristian Romero is 23 and hit new Swede Dejan Kulusevski is just 21 – this could be a fruitful tactic from chairman Daniel Levy.
Tottenham are currently fighting for top four with the likes of archrivals Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United.
