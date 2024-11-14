Tottenham star Pedro Porro leaves door open for Real Madrid switch

Pedro Porro has been a huge defensive boost for Spurs since his arrival

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has played down reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Porro - ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now - has gone from strength to strength since his move from Sporting last year, solidifying his place as one of the Premier League's most talented full-backs.

It is his form for Spurs that has prompted clubs including Real Madrid to make their interest known in the last few months, with an injury to Dani Carvajal hinting that perhaps they are in the market for a replacement.

Pedro Porro plays down reports he is attracting interest from Real Madrid

Pedro Porro joined the club from Sporting in 2023 and has since solidified himself as the club's go-to right-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I am focused on my job," said the 25-year-old as quoted by El Desmarque this week. I am 25 years old, and at 26 I don’t know where I can be, football is like that. I am settled in English football, I have a contract until 2028,” he said.

“My name and others are mentioned, but I am focused on my club and now with the national team. My friends send me the rumours, it is a compliment, but I am focused. It is the result of a job well done that one of the best clubs in the world is taking notice of me.”

Real Madrid are known to be in the market for a new right-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is widely known across Europe that Real Madrid want to bring in a fresh face at right-back in the summer, with The Athletic previously reporting that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jeremie Frimpong and Porro are all names being considered.

Alexander-Arnold does look like the most likely option given he is out of contract in June 2025 and has expressed his desire to go and be remembered as one of the best players of all-time.

A move to Real Madrid may help that dream become reality a lot easier, especially given England team-mate and best pal Jude Bellingham already plys his trade in Spain week in, week out.

That link may save Spurs fans from worrying too much, with Porro still under contract in North London until at least 2028.

Tottenham have a plethora of young talent coming through their ranks with Archie Gray, Mikey Moore and Lucas Bergvall all impressing under Ange Postecoglou so far this season. FourFourTwo does believe that for now, Porro will remain a Tottenham player.

The Lilywhites are back in Premier League after November's internationals are over, as they take on Manchester City in a crunch clash at the Etihad Stadium.