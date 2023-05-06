Tottenham striker Harry Kane overtakes Wayne Rooney with record-breaking header

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has overtaken former England team-mate Wayne Rooney with his 209th Premier League goal and is now behind only Alan Shearer in the competition's list of all-time scorers.

Kane drew level with Rooney on 208 Premier League goals when he scored for Spurs in their 4-3 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, but his header in the game at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday takes him clear of the former Manchester United and Everton forward.

The 29-year-old rose just outside the six-yard-box to head home a cross from Pedro Porro in added time at the end of the first half to give Spurs the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

His 209th goal in the Premier League means he now trails only Alan Shearer in the competition's all-time list, although he still has some way to go in order to beat the former Newcastle, Blackburn and Southampton striker's record of 260.

Kane's 209 Premier League goals have come in 317 appearances, while Rooney scored his 208 in 491 games in the competition.

Kane also becomes the first players to score 10 headers in a Premier League season.

And with 26 Premier League goals now in 2022-23, the England captain is in his third-best scoring season for Tottenham, having hit 29 in 2016-17 and 30 the following season under Mauricio Pochettino.