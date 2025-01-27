Tottenham to make huge offer for European superstar in desperate attempt to turn season around: report

Tottenham are preparing to turn their season around by breaking the bank for a European superstar this January transfer window.

Defeat at home to Leicester on Sunday has placed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou under increasing pressure, but, with a League Cup semi-final second-leg still to come against Liverpool, it seems the 59-year-old is safe for the time being.

As a result, the Tottenham hierarchy are willing to spend big to help get the club back on track on the pitch, with a highly-rated winger at the top of the wishlist.

Tottenham to match Nico Williams' €58m release clause

Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham are getting ready to match Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams' €58m release clause this January, as the club look to turn around their fortunes under Postecoglou.

The report suggests that the Australian boss is a huge fan of Williams' attacking capabilities, with the Spaniard seen as the key to the club's turnaround this season. Tottenham face a battle with rivals Arsenal for the 22-year-old's signature, though, with the Gunners also keen on adding some firepower to their attack.

Tottenham were beaten at home to Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valued at €70m by Transfermarkt, Williams would therefore cost considerably cheaper than his market value. The Spaniard also has more than two years remaining on his current deal with Athletic Bilbao.

But while Williams is highly rated and is attracting the attention of many more clubs from around Europe, he has only registered three goals and five assists in 29 appearances this term. Regardless, Bilabo are currently fourth in La Liga and on course for Champions League qualification.

Matching a player's release clause doesn't guarantee a transfer, however. Liverpool offered Real Sociedad the necessary funds last summer for Martin Zubimendi, but after negotiating with the player, the deal fell through as Zubimendi preferred to stay at his boyhood club.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems highly unlikely that Williams would agree to a move to Tottenham this January, even if they do match his release clause. Things are too volatile at Spurs right now, while Williams has previously attracted the interest of Barcelona before - if he wants to remain in La Liga, then waiting until the summer might prove his best bet.