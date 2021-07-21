Tottenham transfer news: Spurs close to Bryan Gil-Erik Lamela swap deal

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Bryan Gil from Sevilla, according to reports, with Erik Lamela set to move in the opposite direction.

Spurs will pay £21.6m for the Spanish youngster, with Lamela included as a makeweight in the deal.

That is according to Sky Sports, with the transfer expected to go through before the end of the month.

Gil is currently in Japan to represent Spain at the Olympics, but that will not have any effect on negotiations.

The 20-year-old has won three caps for the senior national team but was not included in Luis Enrique's squad for Euro 2020.

He is thought to have a bright future ahead of him, though, and Tottenham fans will no doubt be excited by his arrival.

The winger spent last season on loan at Eibar, for whom he made 29 appearances in all competitions.

The Guardian reports that Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's new director of football, is a big admirer of the youngster.

Sevilla had planned to integrate Gil into their first team in the 2021/22 campaign, but an offer in excess of £20m proved too good to turn down.

The deal will see Lamela move to La Liga after an eight-year spell at Tottenham in which he played 255 times for the club.

It certainly looks as if Spurs are getting the better end of the deal. Gil is nine years younger than Lamela, who was a bit-part player towards the end of his Tottenham career.

The Argentine was also one of the club's top 10 earners, which the 20-year-old Gil is unlikely to be.

Paratici has clearly had an impact on Tottenham's recruitment already, with the Italian having also lined up a move for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who is expected to join on an initial loan with an option to buy.

Gil might take time to bed in and adjust to the Premier League, but he looks like an astute addition to the Spurs squad.

