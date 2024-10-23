Tottenham wonderkid to leave after just starting just three games this season: report

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou could let a highly-rated talent leave in January, after handing them just three starts so far this season.

The start of the 2024/25 season has been inconsistent for Tottenham. They're currently seventh in the Premier League after eight games, having won four, drawn one and lost three.

But instead of throwing in the youngsters for a chance to help Spurs into the Champions League places, Postecoglou is instead looking to help them develop away from the club in the second half of the season.

Tottenham could loan out Archie Gray

Gray's gametime has been limited (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, Sevilla are considering making a loan offer for Archie Gray, with the youngster's game time at Spurs having been limited this term.

Gray signed for Tottenham in the summer, in a deal worth £40m after an impressive breakthrough season with Leeds United in the Championship. The 18-year-old has failed to break into Postecoglou's first team, however, with the youngster having played just 33 minutes of football in the Premier League.

While he did start both of Tottenham's games in the Europa League, as well as their win over Coventry in the League Cup, Gray needs regular first team football to continue his development.

Gray could spend the second of the season at Sevilla (Image credit: Nike/Tottenham)

That's why Sevilla are looking to take him on loan for six months, with former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta - now Sevilla's sporting director - looking to reunite with the youngster in the south of Spain. While Orta didn't get to watch Gray play for the first team during his time at Leeds, he would have certainly been aware of the emerging talent.

Sevilla are languishing in 13th in La Liga this term, with Garcia Pimienta's side having picked up just 12 points from 10 games. The report suggests they're lacking a midfielder capable of creating chances and working box-to-box, with Gray fitting that profile perfectly.

VIDEO: Why Signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it would make sense for Gray to go on loan somewhere for the second half of the 2024/25 season in order to continue his development, though whether Sevilla is the right place for him is certainly up for discussion.

Plenty of Premier League players have gone down the same path - Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal and Brighton's Valentin Barco are both already there on loan - suggesting Gray could be next.