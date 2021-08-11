Transfer news: Arsenal and Tottenham could go head-to-head for Denis Zakaria

Arsenal and Tottenham are both weighing up moves for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to reports.

The 24-year-old looks to be on his way out of Borussia-Park before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Switzerland international is out of contract next summer and Gladbach want to cash in on him now, rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

According to Sport Bild, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton have all shown an interest in Zakaria.

All three clubs are attracted by the player's availability for a knockdown fee, thought to be in the region of £17m.

Zakaria is currently stepping up his return to full fitness after falling ill with the coronavirus last month.

The midfielder knows that his future lies away from Gladbach, who are waiting to receive formal offers for his services.

Manchester United and Liverpool have kept tabs on Zakaria in the past, but Arsenal and Tottenham are now thought to be leading the race for his signature.

The north London sides will no doubt enquire about the fitness of the former Young Boys star, who was troubled by knee problems at times last term.

Zakaria has been a regular during his four years at Gladbach, and was part of the Switzerland squad for this summer's European Championship.

He is renowned for his ability to protect his team's defence, as well as carrying the ball forward when Gladbach are in possession.

His profile would no doubt appeal to both Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Arsenal have already strengthened their defence with the signings of Ben White and Nuno Tavares.

The midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has also arrived at the Emirates Stadium, but it is not yet known whether the 21-year-old will be a regular starter in the Premier League.

Arteta appears to be on the lookout for another midfielder and he may well conclude that Zakaria fits the bill.

Arsenal could face stiff competition from Tottenham, though, particularly if Tanguy Ndombele leaves the club.

That would arguably leave Spurs short in the centre of the park, and Zakaria's price tag would not be an issue.

