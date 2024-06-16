Trent Alexander-Arnold 'getting there' – Liverpool star gets England midfield backing from World Cup winner

By
published

Trent Alexander-Arnold has faced criticism playing in midfield for En gland but has received backing from a World Cup winner

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for England against Serbia at Euro 2024.
Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for England against Serbia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been backed to get better and better at playing in the England midfield by Cesc Fabregas as he accumulates more experience in his new re-deployment away from right-back.

England took the lead in the 13th minute in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday with Jude Bellingham reacting quickest to get to Buyako Saka's deflected cross from the byline at the end of a patient spell of attacking pressure from Gareth Southgate's side.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.