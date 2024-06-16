Trent Alexander-Arnold 'getting there' – Liverpool star gets England midfield backing from World Cup winner

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been backed to get better and better at playing in the England midfield by Cesc Fabregas as he accumulates more experience in his new re-deployment away from right-back.

England took the lead in the 13th minute in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday with Jude Bellingham reacting quickest to get to Buyako Saka's deflected cross from the byline at the end of a patient spell of attacking pressure from Gareth Southgate's side.

Serbia went close seven minutes later after midfield selection Alexander-Arnold took a poor touch just outside his own box while facing his own goal to gift Serbia the ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic shot narrowly wide of the post.

Cesc Fabregas: "Trent Alexander-Arnold has the natural ability and the capacity to play in midfield"

The rest of the first half proceeded in fairly dull fashion, however, with England having to ride out a spell of late pressure before the half-time whistle mercifully blew to give everyone a respite - not least the watching fans.

Alexander-Arnold's performance had come in for some criticism on social media, particularly following that error, but two-time Euros-winning midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes that the Liverpool man still has what it takes to adapt successfully to an unfamiliar role over the course of Euro 2024.

Southgate has moved Alexander-Arnold away from the full-back role he has played for the vast majority of his senior career to play him in midfield alongside Arsenal's Declan Rice.

And speaking at half time as a pundit on the BBC's coverage of the game, Fabregas said of his nearly-costly error: "This is a little bit where I think it can be a punishment for England, these little moments [of] a lack of concentration. He gets done a little bit easily - and that's what [Serbia] are waiting for to be fair and you can get punished easily.

Trent Alexander-Arnold jumps for the ball as England take on Serbia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But it's also [one of his first games] internationally that he's playing in midfield, and for sure he's getting there."

Fellow pundit Rio Ferdinand echoed Fabregas' sympathy for playing in a new position before Fabregas went on: "At full-back he's normally always got the [touchline] at the back, so he never really needs to worry about anything that's happening behind him.

"Obviously now he needs to adapt to this new position, but he's got the natural ability and the capacity to do it."

Alexander-Arnold was replaced by Chelsea's Conor Gallagher after 69 minutes on Sunday.

