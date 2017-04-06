Unique Messi still surprises Barcelona team-mates - Iniesta

Lionel Messi is unique and still surprises his Barcelona team-mates with his brilliance, according to captain Andres Iniesta.

Messi scored a brace after Luis Suarez's opener as Barca recorded a 3-0 win over Sevilla in LaLiga on Wednesday.

With 27 goals, Messi tops the LaLiga goalscoring charts, while he has struck 43 times in all competitions this season.

Iniesta lauded the Argentina international and said what the star attacker produced still came as a shock.

"He's a unique player," he told beIN Sports.

"There isn't and there will never be another like him. The most spectacular thing is that the years pass and he doesn't stop surprising.

"The club are lucky he can be here."

58 min: Quick stat: 's 2 goals tonight give him 29 in 30 career games v Sevilla!!FCB 3-0 SEV ! April 5, 2017

Despite their win, Barca remain two points adrift of league-leading rivals Real Madrid.