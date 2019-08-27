United and Inter ‘agree’ loan deal for Sanchez
Manchester United have agreed a deal to loan Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan for the rest of the season, the PA news agency understands.
The 10-month deal does not include an option to buy, with United retaining control of the 30-year-old who still has almost three years left on his contract.
Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 in a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go in the opposite direction, but has so far failed to shine at Old Trafford.
