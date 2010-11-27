United complete deal for Lindegaard

The 26-year-old international has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal and moves for a fee left undisclosed by the club but estimated in British newspapers to be around 3.5 million pounds.

Lindegaard will be ineligible to play until the transfer window opens in January 2011, United said on their website.

United have been looking for a long-term replacement for 40-year-old Dutch keeper Edwin van der Sar and United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said the club had signed a player of great promise.

"Anders is one of the brightest young keepers in the game," Ferguson said.

"The challenge at Manchester United is always to look to the future and in Anders we have signed a goalkeeper of great presence and even more promise."