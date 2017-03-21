United victory over Wednesday biggest in PL era - Neville reflects on 600 wins

Gary Neville believes Manchester United's dramatic turnaround against Sheffield Wednesday nearly 25 years ago is their most significant Premier League victory after the club celebrated 600 wins.

United became the first team to win 600 Premier League matches thanks to their 3-1 victory at struggling Middlesbrough on a landmark Sunday.

There have been some jaw-dropping moments in United's history but Steve Bruce's pair of late headers that earned a stunning 2-1 victory and virtually sealed the 1992-93 Premier League title, triggering an era of dominance under manager Alex Ferguson, is the win that stands out to former captain Neville.

"The biggest Premier League win was definitely in the first season when they won the league," Neville - who won eight Premier League trophies after emerging through United's youth ranks - told Omnisport.

"In 1992-93 when Steve Bruce scored those two headers against Sheffield Wednesday.

"That is the single biggest ever Manchester United victory in a Premier League game that I can think of."

April 10 was the date United seized control in the race to be crowned champions in the first season of the Premier League.

Going head-to-head with Aston Villa for silverware, United trailed Wednesday with four minutes of normal time remaining at Old Trafford, before Bruce turned the match and the title race on its head.

Bruce equalised in the 86th minute and the centre-back then bulleted another header past Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Woods to spark pandemonium in the stands and pitch side, with Ferguson running on to the pitch to celebrate with assistant Brian Kidd.

At 600 and counting, Jose Mourinho's United will be looking to chalk up more wins after the international break as they aim to secure Champions League football for next season.

United are fifth in the standings, four points adrift of rivals Liverpool with two games in hand.

Mourinho's men are back in action against West Brom on April 1.