Unsworth urges Everton to appoint manager soon

David Unsworth wants Everton to make a decision on their new manager sooner rather than later.

Everton sacked Ronald Koeman on October 23 after a woeful start to the season and installed Unsworth – who was the club's Under-23 coach – as his temporary replacement.

They have shown little sign of improvement, however, losing all three of their matches under his management, scoring just one goal.

He is set to take charge of his first match at Goodison Park on Sunday, as Everton host Watford in the Premier League.

And although he claims that communication within the club is good, Unsworth conceded he is in the dark with respect to the decision about Koeman's successor.

DU says there is no further update on his own position. Says he's bene speaking to the chairman every day.November 3, 2017

"It's as it was," Unsworth said at Friday's pre-match news conference.

"I spoke to the chairman last night [Thursday]. I speak to the chairman every day, which is great and he's been a great support - so have all the board members, who have been with us all the way through this last couple of weeks.

"Everybody has been fantastic. Communication has been great and hopefully we'll all sit down and sort out what is best for the club in the international break.

"No indication [about my future as been made], but the sooner it is resolved the better it is for everybody.

"I've said it in a couple of press conferences that it's not about me. I stand here proud to be Everton manger, but it's about what's best for the club."

Unsworth made a host of changes for Thursday's 3-0 Europa League defeat away to Lyon, a loss which confirmed their elimination from the competition.

But his senior players will be restored to the squad for Sunday's match, with Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines and Wayne Rooney all likely to be involved.

Rooney BainesJagielkaKeane Team news from David Unsworth ahead of the Watford game... November 3, 2017

"[Jagielka, Baines and Rooney] will all be available," he said. "Senior players are always important. Those three are all top players, with many, many appearances under their belts.

"We've got a few young players in and around the squad and they [the experienced players] are vitally important for those players, too.

"Any time you go into big games - and Sunday is a big game - you always need your senior players who you can rely on and trust.

"Michael Keane trained yesterday [Thursday] and he's going to train with us [on Friday] and we'll see how he comes through that session, but fingers crossed, he should be okay."

Right-back Cuco Martina will definitely miss out after ending up in hospital with concussion after Thursday's match, but all his test results were clear and he will only be out for two weeks as a precaution.

"He's fine," Unsworth added. "He had his X-rays and his scans and they all came back clear.

"He was a little bit dizzy, tired and concussed on the way home, but he's fine. We managed to get him back to us and he travelled back with us.

"He'll probably be out for a couple of weeks now as a precaution. He was in great hands last night, with the doctors and medics - they looked after him really well and we thank them for that. And, thankfully, he's fine."